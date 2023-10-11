\nEarly Wednesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit updated that in the last few hours, Hamas naval targets, including the Khan Yunis and Gaza docks, that are used by the Hamas terrorist organization to carry out terror attacks on the Israeli coastline were struck.\n\nThe docks were struck using artillery fire from missile boats, IDF helicopters and ground artillery batteries.\n\n In addition, Israeli Naval forces killed a Hamas diver who attempted to infiltrate into Israel from the Gaza shores earlier today.\n\n“The IDF will continue to operate in all arenas in order to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians,” the statement said.\n