IDF soldiers eliminated two terrorists near the Erez Crossing, located along the Gaza Strip border, overnight Tuesday.

In another incident, two terrorists were eliminated between Alumim and Kfar Maimon.

At the same time, the Gazan “interior ministry” reported an intense IDF air strike in the Khan Yunis area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that dozens of fighter jets struck over 70 targets in the Daraj Tuffah area.

The Daraj Tuffah area is used as a terror hub for the Hamas terrorist organization, where a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed.

Furthermore, terror infrastructure used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization was also struck.

“The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas terror infrastructure that directs terror against Israel,” said the IDF statement.

Earlier, IDF soldiers, backed by a helicopter and UAV, conducted an exchange of fire with a number of terrorists in the Ashkelon Industrial Area, killing three of them. A fire broke out in the area during the incident, and fire forces are on their way to the scene.

Residents of Ashkelon were asked to "minimize the exits from their homes as much as possible in the coming hours, with an emphasis on the coastal strip, and to maintain high vigilance."

Residents of the Sdot Negev Regional Council, which is located near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, were instructed, due to fear of infiltration by terrorists, to shut themselves in their homes, lock the doors and enter protected spaces until further notice.