\nDozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Al-Furqan in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nThis is the third strike in the area during the last 24 hours, in which the IDF struck over 450 targets.\n\n“Al-Furqan, a neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip, is used as a terror hub for the Hamas terrorist organization, where a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas terror infrastructure that directs terror against Israel,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.\n\n\n