Energy Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) has instructed the Mekorot company to immediately disconnect the water supply to the Palestinian Authority in Gaza. \nKatz acted to receive the necessary permits to disconnect the supply of water from Israel to Gaza, and upon receipt of the approval, ordered the disconnection to immediately take place. Electricity and fuel supplies were cut off on Saturday. Katz has emphasized that his decision will remain unchanged until the war has ended, saying, "What was, will no longer be."