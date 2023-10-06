\n\n\n\n\nAhava Emunah's family became religious when she was approaching 8th grade, and then made Aliyah before she finished high school. All of these changes taught her to be a better person, and prepared her for the biggest challenge of her life thus far: cancer.\n\n\n\nAhava Emunah Lange's journey, though rocky and filled with challenge, has always been one of love, faith, and joy.\n\n\n\nThough she is battling ovarian cancer, this Ben Gurion University graduate and author of the popular blog "Ma-Ma-Bla-Bla" says of her positive attitude, "When we look at things up close and we can see the small details of the picture, we can see some very drastic things happening along the way. But when we zoom out, I'm able to see the big picture in my life. It's all for the good, but we just don't know how it's all going to pan out."\n\n\n\nShe adds, "I feel very spiritual about my life's journey, and about each and every thing that has happened along the way."\n\n\n\nThis isn't to say the journey has been easy. "I want to be the one who is helping others. It was very difficult for me to accept that suddenly I was unable to provide for my children, for my family...I was led into a position where so many choices were out of my hands and I realized that I don't control anything. We don't control anything in this world except sometimes our thoughts and our actions. This journey has made me very vulnerable and very humble."\n\n\n\nTune in to meet this sunshine-filled woman, whose inspiring story is matched only by her incredibly positive joie de vivre.\n\n\n\nWhile you listen, please remember to say a quick prayer for the full recovery of Ahava Emunah bat Chava Etta.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nSukkah, the great and future test of faith\n \n\n\n\n\nIsrael with its biblical heart ripped out\n \n\n\nHa'azinu - the song of our lives\n \n\n\n\n\nSigned, sealed, and delivered, I’m yours\n \n\n\n\n\nPublic outrage after radio host calls haredim 'cancer'\n \n\n\nGearing up for the great New Year of 5784\n \n\n\n\n\nHow do we actually ‘make G-d King’ on Rosh Hashanah?\n \n\n\n\n\nA fast changing world\n \n\n\nStanding together before HaShem\n \n\n\n\n\nBelieving is seeing\n \n\n\n\n\nThe US House Democrats' only policy: Neutralize Trump\n \n\n\n\n\n