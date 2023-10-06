\nFollowing the arrest of an Arab in the coastal city of Netanya who was found with a knife in his possession, it has emerged that a potentially serious terrorist attack was averted by a miracle, with no one injured.\n\n\n\nLast week, Netanya's special anti-crime police unit began the interrogation of the Arab, who was apprehended after local police received reports of a suspicious individual roaming a central promenade in the city armed with a knife and apparently attempting to stab passers-by.\n\n\n\nPolice were quickly dispatched to the location where they detained the Arab, a man in his twenties from Samaria, who was found to be armed with a flick-knife. However, no one came forward claiming to have been injured.\n\n\n\nDuring the course of the interrogation, it emerged that the Arab had indeed stabbed a woman in the shoulder. However, the knife somehow only penetrated her coat and failed to cause her injury. \n\n\n\nThe possibility that the Arab did not act alone has apparently been ruled out, and his detention has been extended. An indictment is expected to be issued in the near future.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nLeft-wing demonstration outside Netanya synagogue cancelled\n \n\n\nIDF soldier Yam Mesika killed after being struck by train\n \n\n\n20 year old woman killed by train\n \n\n\n'Hard feelings that search for truth is not important'\n \n\n\n\n\n