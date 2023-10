תפילות הושענא רבה בכותל המערבי אלרון זבטני/TPS

Tens of thousands of people on Thursday night visited the Western Wall plaza in honor of the holiday of Hoshana Rabba.

The swell of visitors reached a peak early on Friday morning, when the morning prayers were held at the Wall, attended by many thousands of worshipers.

On Saturday night, "second hakafot" will be held, with musical accompaniment, following the conclusion of the Simchat Torah holiday.