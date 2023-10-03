\nThe Passover Seder, the retelling of the story of the exodus from Egypt and accompanying festive holiday meal, remains enormously popular in Israel – even among irreligious Jews.\n\n\n\nAccording to a Pew Research Center study released last month, 93% of Israeli Jews are likely to participate in a Seder this Friday evening, the first night of the Passover holiday.\n\n\n\nPassover remains one of the most widely observed Jewish traditions, with an overwhelming majority of even secular Jews participating in a Seder. According to the Pew study, 87% of secular Jews attended a Seder in 2015, compared to 97% of traditional Jews, 99% of religious Jews, and 100% of haredim.\n\n\n\nPassover Seder attendance is higher among secular Israeli Jews (87%) than American Jews as a whole (70%). Among secular Jews, only 47% said they attended a Seder, according to a 2014 Pew study.\n\n\n\nAn in depth look at this year's Pew survey reveals that non-observance of Passover was highest among recent Russian immigrants (many of whom are not, however, halakhically Jewish). Among those living in households where the primary language is Russian, only 70% attended a Seder in 2015. By contrast, among those living in Hebrew-speaking homes, 95% participated in a Seder.\n\n\n\nDespite the enduring popularity of the Passover Seder, more than a quarter of Israelis opted for “non-traditional” Seders last year. While 67% of Israelis attended a traditional Seder, 26% participated in an “alternative” Seder.\n\n\n\nNearly all haredi, religious, and traditional Jews attended traditional Seders, compared to only 41% of secular Jews. Some 46% of secular Jews said they had participated in a "non-traditional" Seder.\n\n