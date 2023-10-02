\n\nBloomberg News\n is reporting that Abolfazl Amouei, spokesman for the country's national security commission, announced Iran was in the final stages of completing work on a uranium metal factory near the city of Esfahan.\n\n\n\nAs part of the Islamic Republic's push to pressure the US administration into dropping sanctions and returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran is making a push to have the plant ready to to go by the end of the month.\n\n\n\nOn May 10, it was \nreported\n that the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Abdolnasser Hemmati, urged the United States to remove banking sanctions against the Islamic Republic.\n\n\n\nIran has been insisting on the removal of sanctions as a pre-condition on its returning to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Hemmati was quoted as saying.\n\n\n\nIran \nhas gradually scaled back\n its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s \nwithdrawal from the agreement\n in May of 2018.\n\n\n\nIt has continued to do so even as current President Joe Biden continues to indicated his desire to return to the deal.\n\n\n\nThe US and European Union \nboth said\n recently that more work was needed to revive the 2015 deal, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the "negotiations have achieved 60-70 percent progress."\n\n\n\nOn Thursday, \nCNN\n reported that the Biden administration was\n weighing unfreezing $1 billion\n in Iranian funds that the country could use for "humanitarian relief."\n\n