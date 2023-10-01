\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nWe now are half a century into America’s experiment with “Affirmative Action.” As with all Left initiatives, words are distorted to mean things they are not because the Left refuses to call the Truth by the truth.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nWhen an Arab Muslim terrorist murders Americans at a military base, the Left calls it “workplace violence.” Obamacare is called the “Affordable Care Act” even though it gyrated health-care prices through the roof and forced many to lose their preferred doctors and health plans. Likewise with “Affirmative Action.” Instead of honestly calling it “Quotas,” they call it “Goals and Timetables.” But it is quotas. Here is why:\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe U.S. government tells an entrepreneur that they will leave her alone if Albanians comprise at least 18 percent of her workforce. (Why Albanians? Why Not?). They add, of course, that she should know that America is fair (wink, wink), and she of course will not necessarily get into any trouble if Albanians comprise fewer than 18 percent of her workforce, but the government then might just need to come in and take a peek in her books to figure out why she had so much trouble finding enough qualified Albanians to hire.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nShe sits down with her husband or alone and asks, “Do I want government bureaucrat poking around my life and looking to make me trouble, auditing my Widgets business, and do I want to have to fill out dozens of papers explaining why 18 percent of my employees are not from Albania and proving that I am not anti-Albanian and that I reached out to Albanians?” Only an idiot would say, “Yes, please, I want all sorts of Obama types and all the others to come in and poke.” So here is what happens: She checks the exact “Affirmative Action Goal” that the government has “recommended” for hiring Albanians, and she sees that they “recommend” she hire a workforce that is at least 18 percent Albanian. So she hires the necessary quota of Albanians and knows she will be left alone. The “goal” is a “quota.” Everyone has known that for fifty years.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nMeanwhile, someone else has a job opening and has the perfect candidate for the job. Maybe the entrepreneur knows the guy personally from having served with him under fire in the military. Or maybe he once before worked famously with the guy. Or maybe that potential hire has been recommended by the entrepreneur’s colleague. The problem is that there is “Affirmative Action” for Albanians. And no one wants Eric Holder or Loretta Lynch poking around.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSo here is what the entrepreneur does: He advertises in Albanian publications, solicits Albanians wherever he can find them, and he interviews 10 or 20 of them — with absolutely no intention to hire any of them. So these Albanians take time off from work, change their schedules, buy airline tickets and fly to interview for a job they will not get. The entrepreneur takes three days out of his life and productivity to interview 10 or 20 Albanians he never will hire. Each interview runs between 30 to 45 minutes. Maybe he also takes each Albanian out to lunch. He also arranges for two or three others in his mid-level management to interview the unsuspectingly hapless Albanians. He then carefully documents each time-wasted interview copiously, documenting for the government agency that will poke around, and then he hires the guy he wanted to hire three weeks ago. Everyone’s time is wasted. People’s hopes are raised falsely.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nOr a white guy has a business. He wants to get a business loan or benefit from some other government business-supporting program. He finds out that his business has all the needed qualifications, except for two small problems: (i) he is White, and (ii) he is … a \nhe\n. So he finds himself a woman … who is … Blue or Green or Purple or Whatever Color the Government Wants … and even better if she is an Albanian … and he makes a deal: “You be the president of my company, or whatever title the government requires, and I will pay you ‘x’ amount of dollars per year for allowing me to use you as my Front to get the government loan.” Now he is a “minority-owned business.” So he qualifies — er, she qualifies — for the government program.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThat is racism. Of course it is racism. It is an “\nism\n” derived from and based on \nrace\n. If the English language still has any words not yet deconstructed by the Left, that is the \nvery\n definition of \nracism\n: admitting people to schools, supporting businesses, hiring for work . . . based on race. It is racism, and racism is the theological sacrament of the Left.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHow low will the Left grovel to get power? They will kneel on the floor. They actually will kneel on the floor, groveling for power.\n\n\nFor other minorities in America that have faced discrimination — and they all have at one point or another — at some point the government steps aside, and people figure out on their own how to succeed. Thus it proceeded with continued latent discrimination against Irish Americans, Italians, Poles, Germans, and others who had arrived in America legally, worked hard and honorably, saw their kids still facing discrimination half a century later, but now could not be stopped from achieving great things because they had worked their way into the American dream through honor, honesty, ethics, and hard work.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSo the Irish became cops, the Italians went into the construction trades, the Jews ended up in entertainment, \nshmattes\n, teaching, diamonds, and the professions. Asian-Americans particularly got the short end of the stick. America encouraged Chinese to come to build the western half of the Trans-Pacific railroad, and then passed the Chinese Exclusion Act to deny them citizenship through World War II. The anti-Semitic and racist Roosevelt interned 110,000 Japanese Americans. Yet that did not stop their descendants from attaining their slice of the American pie, even in the face of new anti-Asian quotas in the Ivy League and at other major universities.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFifty years of government programming to offset imbalances is ample. With Affirmative Action, many Americans in newly burned-out neighborhoods today now can look outside the window and see what it has wrought. Fifty years of correcting an imbalance. Fifty years of college and graduate school degrees. Fifty years of government programs, government loans, government food assistance, government housing programs. Fifty years, paid with taxes collected from the “Haves” on all sides of the spectrum. Fifty years of systemic largesse. If you live in Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, or even down the block from Macy’s at Herald Square — look outside the window.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe only racism in America that is systemic — deeply ingrained into the system — is on the left.\n It is so disgusting that it is hard even to speak about it. It is shameful, and it exists for one reason only: for White leftists to grab votes, to attract more viewers to their television channels at a time that no Malaysian planes are missing so as to increase advertising revenue, to claw for power in whatever field they practice. \nHow low will they grovel to get power? They will kneel on the floor. They actually will kneel on the floor, groveling for power.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nOf course, as Nancy Pelosi just found, it is one thing to kneel on the floor for political theater — and it is not always as easy \nto get back up\n. You think she was kneeling as a reverent Catholic? Actually, Nancy Pelosi is \nAmerica’s leading Catholic proponent of homosexual marriage and abortion\n — though Joe Biden, Andrew Cuomo, and a boatload of other Democrat Catholics would take great offense at Nancy Pelosi getting all the credit for funding the killing of fetuses, especially in the Black community. \nThat\n Pelosi is the religious phony who is \nkneeling\n.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAnd who, pray tell, was \nSchumer\n \nkneeling\n to? He claims to be Jewish, so he is not kneeling to Jesus. \nBut wait! \nIt is a core tenet of Judaism that kneeling is forbidden except on Yom Kippur during the recitation of the Kohen service that occurred at the Holy Temple in Jerusalem during Talmudic times. Otherwise, it is so fundamentally against Judaism to kneel that every Jewish child learns the story associated with Talmud Tractate Gittin 57b of “The Woman and Her Seven Sons.” During anti-Jewish persecutions, an evil Emperor ordered each of the woman’s sons, one by one, to show fealty to the foreign gods by kneeling since he knew that, as a core tenet, Jews are forbidden ever to kneel. None of the sons would kneel; therefore each was executed. Jews do not kneel. Perhaps nowhere in the Bible is that core Judaic tenet more dramatically central and underscored than in the Book of Esther, Chapter 3:\n\n\n\n\n2\n\n And all the king’s servants that were in the king’s gate bowed down and prostrated themselves before Haman because the king had so commanded concerning him. But Mordecai would not bow down nor prostrate himself before him.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n3\n Then the king’s servants who were in the king’s gate said unto Mordecai: “Why do you transgress the king’s command?”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n4\n Now it came to pass, as they spoke daily to him and he did not hearken to them, that they told Haman — to see whether Mordecai’s words would stand, because he had told them that he was a Jew.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n5\n And when Haman saw that Mordecai would not bow down nor prostrate himself before him, then was Haman full of wrath.\n\n\n\n\n\n6\n \nBut it seemed contemptible in his eyes to lay hands on Mordecai alone for they had made known to him the people of Mordecai; wherefore Haman sought to destroy all the Jews, the people of Mordecai, that were throughout the whole kingdom of Ahasuerus.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSo to whom was Schumer kneeling?\n Why, the Senate Minority Leader was not kneeling at all. Rather, he was \ngroveling\n, groveling for votes from Black voters and perhaps kneeling to firebrand racist \nAl Sharpton\n. And, oh that cultural appropriation, donning that kente fabric that is unique to the culture of Ghana! Interesting. I searched the internet for a photo of Schumer \never\n wearing a Jewish prayer shawl. Nope. No tallit. Just a kente cloth. Maybe it is time to start manufacturing \ntallitot\n out of kente cloths. What a minyan that would be — Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Soros, Adam Schiff, J Street, HIAS, the whole \n\n\nMaybe it is time to start manufacturing tallitot out of kente cloths. What a minyan that would be — Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Soros, Adam Schiff, J Street, HIAS, the whole bunch of Leftists in tallitot spun out of kente cloth.\n\n\nbunch of Leftists in \ntallitot\n spun out of kente cloth.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Left kneels. They grovel. They bow down to others, as Obama — then holding the office of president of the United States — \nbowed down to Arab Muslim oil sheiks\n. That is their way. They bow. They kneel. They grovel.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAnd they \nhate.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nIf one wants to find \nsystemic\n hate in America, you will find it among outliers on the right and within the \nvery core and system\n of the left. The hate that has been shown in burning down even minority-owned drug stores and clothing stores. The looting and the physical violence that awaits us all if the Left and its Ocasio-Hyphen anarchists ever attain their dream of defunding ICE at the border and the police in our cities.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAnd when the mob strikes, nowhere do they let their hate demonstrate itself more manifestly than when they go after the Jews. First they go after the Jews who will not bow, just as Stalin did. And eventually they get to the Schumers and Bernies just as Stalin got to the anti-Semitic Jewish apostates of another time like the Trotskys, Kamenevs, and Zinovievs.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Left media have been so enthralled covering a few troubling but isolated cases of police roughness that they conveniently have refused to cover the anti-Jewish pogrom that took place in Los Angeles in the name of “Black Lives Matter.” The Black Lives Matter Pogrom saw attacks on Temple Beth El, Baba Sali Congregation, the Kosher Mensch Bakery and Kitchen, Cong. Beth Israel, Cong. Beth Tivereth Avi/Morasha, Shaarei Tefilah Synagogue, Shalhevet Yeshiva High School for Girls, and a Shul wall on which were spray-painted anti-Semitic and anti-Israel slogans.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Black Lives Matter pogromists even — get this! — defaced a statue of Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who lost his life during the World War II era by leveraging his diplomatic status to \nsave thousands of Hungarian Jews\n from being gassed and cremated by Hitler’s Nazis in Auschwitz. Wallenberg issued thousands of falsified Swedish passports to Hungarian Jews and rented 32 buildings in Budapest, declaring those edifices to be extraterritorial Swedish national property protected by diplomatic immunity. He hid thousands of Jews safely inside them.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe haters of Black Lives Matter attacked Raoul Wallenberg’s memory during their anti-Jewish pogrom. Did you see that on social media? Do you remember CNN or MSNBC or the \nNew York Times \nreporting or commenting on the Black Lives Matter Nazi pogrom? No? Neither do I.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nKnow that the Black Lives Matter Pogrom was so violent and vicious that it even scared the Rabbinical Council of America, the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, and Yeshiva University into silence. The whole Modern Orthodox community reflected the ultimate meaning of the Curse of Galut, where Jews — even the ones who observe Shabbat, wear yarmulkas, eat strictly kosher, and send kids to yeshiva — beg and curtsy and grovel in the face of non-Jews on Pogrom Standard Time, soliciting their goodwill.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSo RCA, OU, and YU all issued milquetoast lip service to Black persecution, and the mollified pogromists reciprocally did not smash their windows. There was even a non-kosher “Jewish deli” in Los Angeles that decided, in light of all the destruction all around them, to put a “Black Lives Matter” sign in their window and to hand out bottles of water to the anti-Semitic Black Lives Matter pogromists and Nazis. Their cowardice worked; their structure was not burned down. It got so ridiculous that the proudest Orthodox Jewish elected official in American history, a recently retired New York State Assemblyman whom I have known for more than fifty years as a fellow traveler, found himself organizing a march with Black Lives Matter.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nOnly the \nZionist Organization of America\n had the courage to speak out unequivocally, to call it what it was.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Left is \nsystemically\n \nracist\n. And we see that they welcome as brothers in arms those who are pathologically hateful. They see everyone and everything in racial, gender, and ethnic categories. They cannot simply see people as people. Their hate and violence reveals itself most manifestly when their target is history’s perennial \ncanary in the coal mine \n— the Jews. The coal miner watches the canary die of a lack of oxygen and knows who is next.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nWhen Stalin went after the Jews, it was predictable what would come next for the rest of the USSR. When Hitler went after the Jews, it was not long before he targeted Holland, France, England, and even America, engulfing the entire world in flames and mass death. Bernie Sanders can waltz with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, Schumer can kneel and grovel, the whole Democrat apparatus can wear those African kente scarves like they are doing a TV ad for the \nUnited Colors of Benetton\n.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nBut let us all know that history teaches repeatedly that, after Stalin is finished with the rabbis and the mohels, the yeshivot and the synagogues, he comes after the Kamenevs, Zinovievs, and Trotskys.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nRabbi Prof. Dov Fischer \nis adjunct professor of law at two prominent Southern California law schools, Senior Rabbinic Fellow at the Coalition for Jewish Values, congregational rabbi of Young Israel of Orange County, California, and has held prominent leadership roles in several national rabbinic and other Jewish organizations. He was Chief Articles Editor of UCLA Law Review, clerked for the Hon. Danny J. Boggs in the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and served for most of the past decade on the Executive Committee of the Rabbinical Council of America. His writings have appeared in The Weekly Standard, National Review, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Jerusalem Post, American Thinker, Frontpage Magazine, and Israel National News. Other writings are collected at www.rabbidov.com .\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n