\nGlick told \nIsrael National News \n(\nINN\n): "I thank Hashem the blessed God Almighty who guards and protects me day and night and his faithful messengers who pray for me all over the world."\n\n"To the security forces who are constantly in contact with me, thank you for your intensive activity for the security of Israel. With Hashem's help and even though there will always be those who are not interested in true Shalom, I will continue to work in cooperation with Jews and non-Jews, believers from all over the world, to promote complete and true Shalom, in which Mount Zion, the House of God, will be a house of prayer for all nations. 'I am peace, and when I speak, they are for war.'(Psalm 120) 'May all those who hate Zion be ashamed and retreat.' (Psalm 129)"\n