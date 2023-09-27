The Shin Bet thwarted an Iranian attempt to carry out terrorist activity in Israel, including the intention of harming public personalities. Five were arrested, including 2 Israeli citizens, residents of Nazareth and Mokibela.

It was released for publication that Shin Bet activities, in cooperation with the Israel Police and IDF, exposed and thwarted a terrorist cell, which operated in Israel and the Judea and Samaria region, following guidance and direction of Iranian security officials, in order to carry out acts of terrorism, to undermine the stability of the State of Israel and the sense of security of its citizens.

The investigation resulted in the Shin Bet’s arrest of five suspects: three Arabs - Murad Kamamaja – a 47 year old resident of Kefar Daan, Hassan Mujarimah - a 34 year old resident of Jenin, and Ziad Shanti - a 45 year old resident of Jenin, as well as two Israeli citizens, residents of the north of the country – Hamad Hammadi – a 23 year old resident of Nazareth and Youssef Hamad – an 18 year old resident of Muqibla.

Shin Bet interrogations revealed that Murad and Hassan acted under the direction and guidance of an official living in Jordan, who acted on behalf of Iranian security officials. The two were asked to assist in smuggling illegal weapons into Israel’s territory and to gather intelligence about security personnel and senior public figures, including political figures – Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and former Knesset member Yehuda Glick. To note that investigations revealed that security arrangements around the minister prevented them from carrying out the task they were required to perform.

In addition, Murad and Hassan acted under the direction and guidance of factors acting on behalf of the Iranian security forces, in promoting the execution of terrorist activity within Israel, including, by setting vehicles of Israeli citizens on fire.

The Shin Bet investigation also revealed that Murad and Hassan recruited Ziad Shanti in order to promote the security activities, with the latter being aware that Iranian factors were orchestrating the operations.

As a result, Ziad Shanti recruited two Israeli citizens – Hamad Hamadi and Youssef Hamad – to set fire to the vehicles, and the two carried out the mission in Haifa (6/22/23) and even documented this on video. It is estimated that this was a test mission for the head factors in Iran in order to further promote a much more serious terrorist activity, which was thwarted with the arrest of the cell members.

The investigation revealed an Iranian method of operation, of using Israeli citizens, including those with a criminal background, and recruiting them to promote terrorist activity on criminal operational platforms, in exchange for payment.

This affair illustrates, once again, Iran's increasing efforts to undermine security, social and political stability in Israel, through the recruitment of Israeli and Arab citizens for security and criminal activities.

In recent days, indictments were filed in the military court and district court in Haifa by the Haifa district attorney's office (criminal), against those involved in these operations, attributing them with serious security offenses.

The Shin Bet and Israel Police regard the involvement of Israeli citizens in security activities in Israel directed by Iran and its affiliates with grave severity.

The Shin Bet carries out and will continue to carry out active moves to monitor and prevent any activity that endangers the security of Israel and its citizens, in order to expose and thwart Iranian efforts to carry out terrorist activities within the borders of Israel and will work to bring the parties involved to justice.