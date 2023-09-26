\nArabs who demonstrated in Shechem (Nablus) on Saturday night dressed a doll as former Shomron Regional Council head Gershon Mesika, who last month foiled a stabbing attack when he ran \nover a terrorist\n, seconds before she stabbed two Jewish girls.\n\n\n\nOn the doll were the words, "Gershon Mesika the terrorist, murderer of the Shahid hero Ashraqat Qatani. An eye for an eye".\n\n\n\nOne of the protesters was then seen swinging an ax on the head of the doll. Members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) then burned the doll in front of the audience.\n\n\n\nYossi Dagan, the current head of the Shomron Regional Council, expressed his shock over the incident.\n\n\n\n"For those who still had any doubts, this horrendous performance is further proof that the Palestinian Authority is the issue. It certainly is not a partner [for peace]. It is absurd to think that there are still those who dream of good neighborly relations with the Palestinian Authority while they celebrate independence by burning dolls wrapped in a prayer shawl," he said.\n\n\n\nDagan called on Israeli authorities to step up vigilance around Mesika and to take action against those who are inciting against him.\n\n\n\nThis is not the first time that Mesika has been threatened: Hours after he foiled the attack on November 22, Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement \nposted a picture\n on Twitter in which Mesika was shown with a target over his head. Alongside the picture is the caption, "The criminal Gershon Mesika who ran over a Palestinian girl at the Hawara checkpoint south of Nablus."\n\n\n\nThe photo quickly circulated with one user re-tweeting it, writing Mesika was a "child killer."\n\n