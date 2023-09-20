\nThe Prime Minister's Office stated following the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the two "discussed the promotion of relations in various fields as well as regional and international issues, including the normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia."\n\nIt also added that Netanyahu thanked Erdogan for the cooperation between the security organizations of the two countries that resulted in thwarting the malicious intentions of terrorist groups to harm Israeli tourists in Istanbul.\n\nIn addition, the two mutually invited each other for visits to Israel and Turkey and it was agreed that these visits will be coordinated and will take place soon.\n