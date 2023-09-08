\n \n\n\nHackers who attempt to attack Israel in cyberspace will be met with a "forceful response," warned Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon on Saturday -- one comparable to the response meted out to terrorists.\n\n\nSpeaking at a cultural forum at a community center in Be'er Sheva, Ayalon said Israel views \nincidents such as the attack\n in which a Saudi hacker exposed the credit card numbers and information of thousands of Israelis \nat least twice\n last week as "acts of terror."\n\n\nAn \nIsraeli blogger claimed Friday\n that he was able to figure out the identity of the hacker, who claimed he was based in Saudi Arabia.\n\n\nAccording to a\n Channel 10 News\n report, blogger Amir Fedida said he believes the hacker, identified in the report as Omar Habib, is based in Mexico, although a citizen of the United Arab Emirates.\n\n\nIsrael will "retaliate forcefully," Ayalon said. He added "no hacker will be immune."\n\n\n \n