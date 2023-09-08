Senator Ted Cruz was hosted earlier this week by NORPAC, a non-partisan Political Action Committee (PAC) whose primary purpose is to support candidates and sitting members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives who demonstrate a genuine commitment to the strength, security, and survival of Israel. The gathering took place at the home of Stanley and Trudy Stern.

Cruz spoke about the special relationship and bond America had with Israel, the Iranian threat, and the upcoming US elections.

Trudy Stern, Bruce Blakeman, Rabbi Elie Weinstock and Dr. Joseph Frager Courtesy

Among the participants were Dr. Joseph Frager, Harry Cedarbaum, Senator Cruz, Stanley and Trudy Stern, Former US Amb. to Israel David Friedman, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, and Rabbi Elie Weinstock-Senior Rabbi at the Jewish Center of Atlantic Beach and the head of the New York Board of Rabbis.