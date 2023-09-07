\nFinance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed the pro-government rally this evening, stating: "From here, I wish to address the one sitting in the office here behind us, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut. Even if you think that the amendments that we are leading to amend the judicial system are mistaken and need to be done differently, overturning a basic law is beyond your powers, and it will harm Israeli democracy. I call on you not to make a decision that would tear apart the people of Israel, that would tear apart families in Israeli society, that would tear apart the IDF. The responsibility is yours."\n\nLater, the minister stated: "The house of the people's representatives is the Knesset. The Knesset's laws are the people's laws. Certainly, the laws that are considered basic laws.\n\nNo one has the authority to overturn the people's laws! No one has the authority to overturn the people's basic laws! No one has the authority to overturn the people's voice! No one has the authority to overturn your voice! You voted right, and you will get right!"\n