Thousands of supporters of the government's judicial reform have gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem a few days before the hearings on the petitions to the Supreme Court against the amendment of the Basic Law: The Judiciary and the reduction of the reasonableness standard.

The protesters will call on the judges of the Supreme Court to rule that they do not have the authority to invalidate Basic Laws and that they do not have the authority to invalidate the people's election.

Ministers, Knesset members, professors, doctors, and other public figures are expected to speak at the rally, which is organized by the Tekuma 2023 headquarters and other organizations.

The chairman of Tekuma 2023, Berale Crombie, commented: "The Supreme Court is ruling on Basic Laws in an undemocratic way while trying to hijack and pass the new constitutional revolution and create precedents. Instead of curbing judicial activism and taking into account the will of the majority of the people, the Supreme Court tries to rule that the Prime Minister is unfit to serve. We call on the Supreme Court not to employ the judicial activism that it attributes so much to itself. It is impossible in a democratic country for the Supreme Court to discuss Basic Laws after over the years when they explained to us that the entire constitutional revolution of Aharon Barak is based on the Basic Law of human dignity and freedom."

MK Avichai Boaron, one of the heads of Tekuma 2023 headquarters, added: "If 15 Supreme Court judges testify that they are the sovereign, the people will have to have their say. How exactly will they have their say? I don't want to get there. I hope we don't have to get to the point where we must decide how to return the power to the people."

