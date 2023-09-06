\nGush Etzion Regional Council Mayor, and Yesha Council Chairman, Shlomo Ne’eman, welcomed the advancement towards the regulation (full legalization) of Avigail, Asael, and Beit Hogla, following an order signed by the commander of the IDF’s Central Command.\n\n“A meaningful step took place today towards the full independence of the communities of Avigail, Asael and Beit Hogla. We thank Minister in the Defense Ministry, Betzalel Smotrich, and his staff, for pushing the process through and for the advancement of communities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.”\n