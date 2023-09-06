The commander of the IDF Central Command signed an order on Wednesday that designates the prefectures of Avigail and Asael in the Hebron Hills and Beit Hogla in the Jordan Valley, setting in motion the process to regulate the communities.

Under the order, the communities will join the jurisdictions of their respective regional councils and plans to allow for their development will be advanced.

The regulation of the communities was passed by the cabinet as part of the regulation of nine communities led by the Prime Minister and Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry, Bezalel Smotrich.

"We commend the signing of the jurisdiction orders for the communities of Avigail, Asael, and Beit Hogla. Great things are happening in the settlements, and the patriotic government promotes a right-wing, zionist, and patriotic policy that sees development in the settlements of Judea and Samaria, an asset of the state of Israel," Minister Smotrich stated.

He added, "We promised the public a policy change, and thank G-d, slowly, we are progressing. Congratulations to the residents and to the entire settlement movement. I wish to thank the Civil Administration staff for their hard work on the matter and the staff at the settlement authority of the Defense Ministry who work hard to advance the settlement policy, which is important for the state of Israel."

Gush Etzion Regional Council Mayor, and Yesha Council Chairman, Shlomo Ne’eman, welcomed the announcement.

“A meaningful step took place today towards the full independence of the communities of Avigail, Asael and Beit Hogla. We thank Minister in the Defense Ministry, Betzalel Smotrich, and his staff, for pushing the process through and for the advancement of communities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley,” he said.