\nInterior Minister Moshe Arbel responded to the incident in Beit Shemesh and said: "I spoke tonight with Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch after the violent attack she experienced. Violence is a sick evil that must be uprooted, [whether it happens] towards any person and towards elected officials."\n\nArbel also said, "I expect the enforcement agencies to act immediately to protect the elected officials in the local government against anyone who raises their hands on elected officials and public servants."\n