Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch was extracted from a building in the Ramat Beit Shemesh B neighborhood on Tuesday night, where she had arrived to monitor a new school of the Vizhnitz Hasidic movement.

Extremist haredim who arrived at the scene smashed Bloch's car and punctured its tires. They then gathered outside the building and burned trash cans.

After about an hour, police forces arrived at the scene and rescued the mayor.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said following the incident, "I spoke tonight with Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch after the violent attack she experienced. Violence is a sick evil that must be uprooted, [whether it happens] towards any person and towards elected officials."

Arbel also said, "I expect the enforcement agencies to act immediately to protect the elected officials in the local government against anyone who raises their hands on elected officials and public servants."