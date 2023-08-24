\nNikki Haley lashed out at Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently said that the US should reduce its aid to Israel, during the Republican primary debate on Wednesday night.\n\n“You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows!” Haley told Ramaswamy, who replied, “Not true! Israel is our friend” and then added, “You know what I love about Israel? I love their border policies. I love their tough-on-crime policies. I love that they have a national identity and an Iron Dome to protect their homeland.”\n\n\n