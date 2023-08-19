\nBorder Police officers, who were operating in the Silwan neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem on Friday evening, opened fire at a 15-year-old Arab who threw a firebomb towards them.\n\nThe Arab was seriously injured and was evacuated for medical treatment. Police are investigating the incident.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n