A vehicle on Friday evening accelerated towards police forces and Border Police officers in the Shuafat neighborhood of Jerusalem and tried to hit them. The forces opened fire at the vehicle and hit a Palestinian Arab in his 20s who was seriously injured.

The forces, who were operating at the scene following the death of a three-year-old who fell from the balcony of her home, arrested another suspect who was in the vehicle. The police said that "during the arrest, rocks were thrown at the forces who were forced to use riot dispersal means."