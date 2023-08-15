\nTwo people were killed Saturday night in a tragic road accident that took place between the towns of Tapuach and Migdalim in central Samaria. The accident apparently occurred as the car drove down a road with no streetlights and hit two wild boar, who were found dead on the road near the overturned car.\n\n\nMagen David Adom paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after the accident occurred and attempted to revive the victims, but they were declared dead at the scene. Police closed off the road and opened an investigation.\n\n\nSamaria Council head Gershom Mesika expressed his condolences over the deaths, and blamed the accident on the fact that the government has in the past deliberately refused to install lights on roads like the one where the accident occurred. “Many roads in Judea and Samaria do not yet have lights because of the policies of the Transport Ministry, which were in place until the current Minister took office. In many places Arabs steal the infrastructure of the lighting system, and the local authorities are slow to repair them. Thus many roads are completely dark.\n\n\n“I call on the Transport Ministry to begin an immediate program to install lights on all the main roads of Judea and Samaria, as is the case in other parts of the country,” Mesika said.\n\n