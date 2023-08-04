\nThe IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement, “A Palestinian report was received regarding violent clashes between Israeli civilians and Palestinians about an hour ago in the town of Burqa.”\n\n“It was reported that during the clashes, Israeli civilians shot toward the Palestinians and as a result, there was a Palestinian casualty. Reports were also received regarding Israeli civilians injured by rocks hurled at them.”\n\n“Following the report, IDF, ISA, and Israel Police arrived at the scene and are currently investigating the event,” it added.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n