\nDefense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Friday that he is working "in every way" in order to promote "broad consensus" on the Reasonableness Standard Bill, which would limit the use of the judicial doctrine of reasonableness.\n\nHe added that his goal is to "prevent harm to Israel's security and keep the IDF out of the political controversy."\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n