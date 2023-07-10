\nMK Gideon Sa'ar (National Unity), the former Minister of Justice, criticized the government in an interview with \nArmy Radio. \n\n\n "The masks have been removed. Yesterday's cabinet meeting was more like a mafia meeting, this is a prelude to a planned move that Netanyahu himself is leading to remove the Attorney General," Sa'ar said, adding: "An attempt to harness the law enforcement system to suppress the public protest was openly revealed at yesterday's cabinet meeting - which the majority of the Israeli public supports ".\n