\n\n\n\n\n\nDr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at \nArutz Sheva\n, discusses the phenomenon of Jewish self-hatred as a possible ploy to get anti-Semites to have sympathy, compassion, and support for Jews and Israel (as crazy as this sounds).\n\n\n\nMinskoff discusses how Jews could earn the respect of a world often so hostile to the Jewish people and Israel.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nAn occasion to celebrate: Another year of Jewish Jerusalem\n \n\n\nFlags of Israel, flags for Jerusalem\n \n\n\n\n\nWho remembers the judicial reform?\n \n\n\nIsrael's new relationship with the land\n \n\n\n\n\nLife lessons on the meaning of a truly righteous person\n \n\n\n\n\nLag Ba'Omer, & Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai\n \n\n\n\n\nHow does AML legislation affect international investors?\n \n\n\n\n\nAnticipating the redemption and the secret of hope\n \n\n\n\n\nFrom lament to dance, from sackcloth to joy\n \n\n\n\n\nThe reality of redemption\n \n\n\n\n\nDays of the Omer: Clearing the rocks from the field\n \n\n\n\n\nLeaving Egypt behind forever\n \n\n\n\n\nUnderstanding the journey of a human soul\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n