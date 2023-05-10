\nAn Israeli actress tapped by the Israeli government to serve as a special envoy has been fired after she spoke out publicly against the judicial reform plan.\n\n\n\nNoa Tishby, who was appointed last year as Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel, announced Sunday afternoon that the Israeli Foreign Ministry had fired her from the position.\n\n\n\n“It is with disappointment and sadness, but an enduring determination, that I can confirm that the current Israeli government has dismissed me as Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel.”\n\n\n\nTishby said that while she was not given a reason for the loss of her title as envoy, she strongly suspects it is tied to her recent public comments against the judicial overhaul.\n\n\n\n“It is not possible for me to know if their decision was driven by my publicly stated concerns about this government's ‘judicial reform policy.’ But given the reality that antisemitism continues its dangerous rise globally, and the threat to Israel’s existence through delegitimization policies has not slowed, it is difficult to come to any other reasonable conclusion.”\n\n\n\n“When I accepted the Special Envoy position from former Foreign Minister Lapid, I did so because the threat to Jews around the world is as significant today as any other point since the Holocaust, and the risks to Israel are as great today as they have been since our nation's birth. As an advocate for justice and equality, I felt an obligation to stand with the many others united in the fight against hate.”\n\n\n\n“That does not mean I must suppress my views and my decision to speak out was not taken lightly. I voiced concerns because I believe absolutely in the importance of an independent judiciary in safeguarding the democratic system. Open and honest debate with those in government is at the core of Israel's long-term well-being and our status as the region’s single consistent democracy. True patriotism involves standing up for the values and principles that form the foundation of our nation, even when it means questioning or opposing policies implemented by this or any government.”\n\n\n\n“I am disappointed by their decision but remain steadfast in my commitment to fighting antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel on the global stage. It has been an honor to work with incredible partners and organizations dedicated to promoting understanding, tolerance, and respect for Israel and the Jewish people. As an advocate, an artist—and most importantly as an American-Israeli citizen and a Jew—my work will continue in our joint effort to create a brighter future for Israel and the Jewish people.”\n\n\n\n\nIn March\n, Tishby called the current Israeli government “extreme,” and publicly criticized the judicial reform plan, telling Bill Maher, without any supporting data, that the reforms are opposed by a majority of Israelis and are unlikely to pass.\n\n