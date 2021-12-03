ISIS attacks Kurdish village in northern Iraq, kills 13

ISIS militants attacked a Kurdish village in Northern Iraq on Friday, killing three villagers and 10 Kurdish soldiers, the government of Iraqi Kurdistan announced.

The deadly incident happened in Makhmour region, a mountainous area 45 miles southeast of Mosul, where attacks by ISIS regularly occur against Iraqi and Kurdish forces as well as civilians, Reuters reported.

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani urged greater security cooperation between the Kurdish and Iraqi military to destroy ISIS’s insurgent capabilities.

Iraqi officials have for years blamed the lack of security cooperation with the Kurds for ISIS’s ability to continue to stage attacks from an area of land claimed by both the Kurds and Baghdad.

Between 2014 and 2017 when ISIS controlled nearly one third of Iraq, it also occupied the Makhmour region.

A US-led coalition defeated ISIS in 2017 but members still stage assaults form remote areas of northern Iraq.

According to analysts, ISIS has a minimum of 10,000 members remaining in Iraq and Syria.