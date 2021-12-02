Prison sentence for Arab woman who passed Iron Dome photos to Hezbollah

The Central District Court has sentenced Mai-bat Masarwa, 27, to two-and-a-half years in prison for passing information to the Hezbollah terror group.

Masarwa, from the central Arab city of Tayibe, admitted to and was convicted of contacting a foreign agent and passing information to an enemy.

The news of her indictment initially broke in March of last year, but her name was not published at that time.

Masarwa took various photographs of Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, military vehicles, a military base, and a hospital, and passed them to an agent of Hezbollah, who contacted her via Facebook.

According to the corrected indictment, the Arab woman answered a request by the Hezbollah agent, who reached out over Facebook and requested that she take various photographs for him, from within Israeli territory.

In this context, the defendant took and sent to the agent, over a period of time, approximately 12 photographs of military vehicles, photographs of the perimeter fence in the area of ​​Rosh Hanikra, an Iron Dome battery, the area near Erez Crossing, the Hatzerim Air Force Base and the Air Force Museum in Hatzerim. She actively worked to take these photographs, including traveling to distant areas of the country, using binoculars, and so on.

On one occasion, the agent requested that she attend an event on Hezbollah and ask the presenter, "Is there a chance of war between Hezbollah and Israel?" The woman did as requested and even recorded the question and answer and sent them to the agent.

On another occasion, following a military event involving Hezbollah on the northern border, she passed to the agent, at his request, photographs of the real-time activity at Rambam Health Care Campus.