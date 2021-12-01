Pennsylvania college Jewish center defaced with Hitler stickers days before Hanukkah

Stickers featuring a likeness of Hitler were plastered on the sign of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA days before the start of Hanukkah.

Police are investigating the incident as an act of anti-Semitism, ABC27 reported.

The stickers, which were stuck to the front and back of the sign, have been removed. But remnants of one of the sticks remains on the front of the sign.

They were described by the Asbell Center as cartoon smiley faces with Hitler mustaches.

The college is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“Carlisle and Dickinson is a relatively safe place to be Jewish and to express Judaism, but it’s still disheartening when things like this happen,” Sam Halpern, a Jewish student leader at Dickinson, told ABC27.

Area Jewish leaders said that the incident was unusual for the area, which was described as a “tolerant community.”

On Tuesday, Dickinson College leaders released a letter stating: “We do not tolerate hate and we do not tolerate discriminatory acts. Every member of the Dickinson community must work to create a culture that is respectful and inclusive.”