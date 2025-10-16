An investigation into yesterday's shooting on Route 443, in which two people were killed, indicates the suspects posed as police officers, pursued their targets who exited the jeep they were in, and killed reservist Sergei Metatov, an innocent passerby who happened upon the scene.

The investigation shows the pair of assassins rode a motorcycle resembling those used by motorcycle police officers, including police jackets, police lights, and following what appeared to be a military Rubicon jeep. They followed closely for some time before firing at the jeep. Sergei stopped his car, thinking he was witnessing a terrorist attack, and got out to help.

The wounded occupants of the jeep got out of the vehicle quickly and began to flee, seeking cover behind Sergei's vehicle. One of the assassins dismounted the motorcycle and opened fire at them, killing Sergei as he did so.

Israeli special forces soldiers who happened to be nearby heard civilians shouting 'terrorists', and managed to hit one of the motorcycle riders, who was later pronounced dead. The other motorcycle rider was later arrested at a police checkpoint.

Metatov, a resident of Hadera, worked as a project department engineer at the Ken HaTor construction company and served hundreds of days of reserve duty during the war.