Woman in critical condition after choking on donut

A woman from Haifa in her sixties is in critical condition in Carmel Hospital after choking on a jelly donut.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs responded to the incident, the second of its kind in two days, and performed CPR on the woman in an attempt to save her life.

Volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah Itamar Galili, who was one of the first responders at the scene, stated: "When I arrived at the scene I was told that the woman had choked while eating a donut, and that she was eating it while traveling in a minibus. I treated her at the scene, including performing CPR on her in an attempt to save her life. She was later taken by ambulance while still undergoing CPR, to the Carmel Medical Center.

This is the second incident of choking due to eating jelly donuts, a traditional food eaten to celebrate the holiday of Hanukkah, since the holiday began on Sunday night. Yesterday, United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs responded to an emergency in Yavneh involving a 60-year-old man who choked on a donut that he was eating. The volunteers succeeded in clearing the man's airway and he was transported to the hospital with full respiration restored.