Pig's foot placed on door of haredi family in Harish

Almost a decade ago, after many debates in government, it was decided that the city of Harish would be mixed, with secular, religious, and haredi residents. Many of Harish's residents are proud of their level of integration. Harish even has an orthodox mayor, Yitzhak Keshet, who has allowed the opening of a number of businesses on Shabbat.

However, conflict in the new neighborhood of "Batsavta" threatens to damage the fabric of Harish. Members of the Toldot Aharon Hasidic sect have established makeshift synagogues there, infuriating some secular residents. Several violent confrontations have occurred, culminating in borderline anti-Semitic acts including pigs' feet being placed outside several apartments, as reported by Kan 11 News.

According to one of the residents interviewed, the city failed to make adequate preparations for the influx of haredi residents into the city. No new synagogues or mikvas (ritual baths) were established or authorized. As a consequence, a temporary, unauthorized structure was erected, leading to conflict between residents as well as between haredim and the police.

Illegal kindergartens have also sprung up, and residents claim to have been disturbed by the noise of people praying in private minyanim (prayer groups) in people's homes. One non-religious resident told Kan News that when a neighbor asked them to be quiet they threw a chair at her.

Mayor Keshet explained that since Toldot Aharon is an anti-Zionist sect, they will not accept the government-established public buildings designated for religious activities, insisting instead on private buildings.

Despite the friction, many more haredim are expected to move to Harish, after being priced out of Beit Shemesh and other majority-haredi towns. Another 800 families have already purchased apartments in Harish, perhaps in the hope that an influx of haredim will spur secular residents to move out.

So far, however, tensions are only rising, and reached an all-time high two weeks ago when a haredi family found a pig's foot dangling from the handle of their front door on Friday night. "It reminded me of anti-Semitic acts that took place in Europe," the resident told Kan 11 News. The suspected party has been placed under house arrest.