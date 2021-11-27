Watch: Staff at Rambam hospital attacked by Arab family

Police officers arrived Saturday evening to aid security guards at Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus in re-establishing order.

Initial investigations show that the family of a patient who died had begun attacking staff members. The patient was from the Arab area of Wadi Ara.

None of the staff members were injured.

Israel Police later reported that a man of about 20, a resident of the Arab town of Umm al-Fahm, was arrested, and two others, a man and woman in their 40s, were detained for questioning on suspicion that they attacked staff members.

In a statement, Rambam said: "The incident began at 5:24p.m. A patient hospitalized in the oncology department began to bleed. The family called the medical and nursing staff. The doctor and nurses called to the room were attacked for an unclear reason by the family, in a way which did not allow them to treat the patient."

"The nurses were hit and so was the doctor, and they were threatened with severe violence.

"The staff was forced to leave the room without treating the patient. Security guards and the hospital's police officer were called to the scene and were also attacked. Unfortunately, at the end of the incident, we were forced to declare the death of the patient, a 64-year-old man from a town in Wadi Ara."