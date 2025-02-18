Lod mayor Yair Revivo accused Israel of deliberately not acting against violence in Arab communities in the hopes of reducing the Arab population.

"Perhaps nobody noticed, but Israel has already decided to implement the Trump plan – only upgraded: thinning the Arab population of Israel. Instead of transfer, which is quite a headache, let's allow them to murder each other and get rid of the Arabs," Revivo wrote angrily.

According to him, four Arab individuals were murdered in Lod over the past two weeks, but no suspects have been arrested, nor have the police even tried to locate the suspects. "If you think I'm imagining, can someone please explain to me how in my city four Arabs were killed in two weeks, the culprit was not caught or shot during a chase, and life goes on as usual?"

Revivo expressed frustration that the police and security services are unable to curb the wave of murders, accusing enforcement agencies of neglecting the Arab sector and being indifferent to the worsening deadly situation. "We are on an annual pace of over 300 murders from the Arab sector in the country, and literally no one cares except me."

The mayor called on security forces to act with the same determination as they deal with Palestinian terrorism: "Let all the geniuses from the ISA, the Israel Police, the prosecution, and the judges tell me I'm wrong. Please."

The Israel Police claims to be involved in an ongoing operation against violent crime in Arab communities, codenamed 'Emergency Stop.' The operation focuses on seizing criminal assets, including money, illegal goods, and weaponry.