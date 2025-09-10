Dr Anjuli Pandavar is a British writer and social critic who holds a PhD in political economy. She was born into a Muslim family in apartheid South Africa, where she left Islam in 1979. Anjuli is preparing to convert to Judaism. She is one of the staunchest defenders of Israel and a constructive critic of the Jewish state when she believes it is warranted. She owns and writes on Murtadd to Human , where she may be contacted.

This is the second in the series “Things that even the best Israelis get wrong”.

During the Israel-Iran War, an Israeli I saw during most of that time took every opportunity to sing the praises of Arab-Muslims to me, even though I never raised the subject or ever said a word in response. I never gave any hint of my views one way or the other. When I once more had to hear about these wonderful Arabs living side by side in peace with Jews, a reference to a nearby Israeli Arab town and to individual Arabs we saw going about their daily business, all unfailingly pointed out to me, I snapped (in a very British way).

"Why is there such a big wall between us and Samaria?" I asked.

"Because some people over there do bad things. Over here they are not like that."

"And if they kill Jews or support the killers?"

"Then they are not my friends."

"How come your friends never get elected to the Knesset?"

My Israeli friend recoiled.

I tell this story because there are so many Jews—and those in Israel should know better—who believe and pronounce that the only problem is "Palestinians" refusing to live side by side in peace with Israel. "If only we can live in peace with them," is a lament often heard. The intellectual version of this sentiment is that Palestinian Arabs do not want Jews to have a state (a groundbreaking discovery - Mazel tov).

Let us entertain this notion of "side by side in peace" for a second.

"Side by side" means "two states for two peoples: an Arab state and a Jewish state". "In peace" means "Arabs no longer attack the Jews". Nowhere in this calculus is there any place for the variable: do they live side by side in peace amongst themselves? The incontestable answer is no! Violence and brutality are inherent to their culture, to their religion and to their societies. "Side by side in peace" is so alien to them that they cannot even do so amongst themselves.

What chance is there of their doing so with their "inveterate enemies," the Jews? Just yesterday, this video emerged:

The accompanying text reads:

“A video that everyone on Twitter must watch:



ISIS Hamas brutally beating thieves from Gaza with baseball bats - watch the crowd outside the compound cheering and celebrating.



Share with all your might, one of the reasons why Hamas must not be allowed to stay in the Strip for a single minute.”

Kudos to Gloz111 for sharing this video. "One of the reasons why Hamas must not be allowed to stay in the Strip," concludes Gloz. This is correct, but also highly oversimplified and uncritical:

"What are 'thieves' to those who steal entire truckloads of food?" "Why is there a crowd of spectators in a dedicated area?" "Why is the crowd cheering and celebrating Arabs beating Arabs?" "What would be the consequences of not cheering and celebrating?" "What is the relationship between the cheering crowd and those administering the beating?" "Is the beating out of the ordinary?" "Why do Hamas beatings shock us, when we already saw them slaughter, rape, dismember and behead people, immolate whole families, toss babies into ovens and starve their captives to death?" "Is the cheering and celebrating at the beating out of the ordinary?" "Why are we shocked at the cheering and celebrating, when we see them cheer, dance and dole out sweets each time one of them kills a Jew, and saw Muslims celebrating October 7 around the world?"

Of course, there are many more questions, but the reader will get the point.

Brutal public punishments are a standard feature of Muslim societies. Floggings and beheading are family spectacles, especially after Friday prayers, as is mob justice. Almost every single page of the Qur'an exhorts cruelty and brutality. Shari'a stipulates that parents may not be punished for killing their own children. The Qur'an exhorts a husband to beat his wives if he merely thinks about the possibility that any of those wives might disobey him.

In Islam, killing and brutality is everywhere. Arabs are the most brutal of Muslims and "Palestinians" are the most brutal of Arabs.

These are the people with whom incurably naïve and deluded Israeli Jews want to live "side by side in peace": regular brutality, regular killing, and hardly a night without gunfire. Does anyone seriously think that such Israelis will not somehow manage to feel themselves responsible for the brutality and the killing, and be driven to help?

-They will have to get involved and that will be the end ofside by side.

-Then some of those Jews will get lynched and butchered and that will be the end of peace. Remember which Israelis got slaughtered on October 7 and why they were there?

Even Arabs do not want "Palestinians" near them. It is absurd to say, "Hamas must not be allowed to stay in the Strip." Palestinian Arabs, of all people, are not the kind of people that Jews, of all people, should ever want as neighbours.

Entertaining the notion of “side by side in peace”.

The notion itself, of course, is even more absurd. “Palestinians,” so called, were and are specifically created to murder Jews. It is what mothers in childbirth aspire to for their sons: to kill Jews and be killed in the act. “Palestinian national identity” is so contrived that it is impossible for them to attain national fulfilment while Israel and Jews exist.

Palestinians are the world's most evil project. Yet there are Jewish intellectuals who "can only hope" that the Palestinian Arabs will one day realize that they have no alternative but to accept a Jewish state beside them, because "the Jews have nowhere else to go." To such impotent intellectuals, ultimately, Israel's future hangs on the hoped-for compassion of the people in this video... oh, and better textbooks.

Only some of those so concerned for the Palestinian Arabs are unaware that they are actually calling for the extermination of the Jews.