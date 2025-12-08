Three men were injured in a violent brawl involving stabbings on Monday outside the Be’er Sheva courthouse.

Two of the victims, men aged 24 and 30, were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in serious condition, while a third man sustained minor injuries.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the confrontation stemmed from an ongoing blood feud between the Gargawi and Abu Taha clans. Police said the incident appeared to be “an attempt to settle a blood feud” and arrested five suspects from both clans.

The clash began in the entrance plaza of the courthouse complex, which houses both the district and magistrates’ courts. The wounded men were brought onto the courthouse grounds to receive immediate medical treatment.

Magen David Adom paramedic Malik Abu A’rara said: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw three injured individuals - two lying in the street, fully conscious and suffering from severe penetrating wounds, and another who was lightly hurt. We provided life-saving medical care and evacuated them to the hospital.”