PM Bennett: 'New COVID-19 variant spreads at much quicker pace than Delta variant'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday held an emergency discussion on the subject of the new COVID-19 variant identified in countries in South Africa.

The variant, known as B.1.1.529, was first identified in Israel on Thursday night.

At the start of the meeting, Bennett said, "Several weeks ago, when we had the 'Omega' national drill for the scenario of a deadly new variant, it seemed a little detached. It would be unnecessary to point out that this was one of the most significant actions that prepared us precisely for the situation we now may perhaps find ourselves in. Yesterday evening we went back to the insights from the drill and began to implement them quickly."

"The new variant is more contagious, at a much quicker pace than the Delta strain. We are currently drawing on the health system in South Africa, which is doing very impressive work, but we still do not have all of the information.

"Our knowledge will expand very quickly in the coming days. We will know if the variant is really breaking through the vaccines, how fast, if it is deadlier or not, how it affects children, etc."

Bennett added, "During the night I was informed that there is one verified case here in Israel, and this is disturbing."

"Our overriding principle at the moment is to take quick and strong action, now, especially regarding entry to – and exit from – Israel, until the situation becomes clearer. When it does, we will decide what we are doing."

He concluded: "We are currently at the threshold of an emergency situation. I ask everyone to be prepared and to fully join in the work around the clock."

The meeting concluded at nearly 2:00p.m. Friday afternoon, and the Ministerial Committee for the Management of Coronavirus (the Coronavirus Cabinet) will meet on Saturday night for a follow-up discussion.