Danny Danon condemns Belgium's decision to label products from Judea and Samaria

Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN and Chairman of World Likud, Danny Danon, on Wednesday condemned Belgium’s decision to label products originating in Judea and Samaria.

“Belgium's decision to label Israeli products is outrageous and concerning. All action that supports the boycott of Israeli products and the BDS movement will receive a harsh response,” tweeted Danon.

“I invite the Belgian representatives to visit the industrial areas in Judea and Samaria where Israelis and Palestinians work together to develop the economy of the region,” he added.

Walla! reported on Wednesday that Belgium had adopted a new policy under which tax authorities will immediately begin examining merchandise which arrives from Israel, labeling those products which are produced in Judea and Samaria.

At the same time, the Belgian government will begin examining a full boycott of the products, and companies will be warned that they should not involve themselves in "human rights violations" in Judea and Samaria.

In response, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll cancelled meetings he had been scheduled to hold with representatives of the Belgian government and parliament in Brussels.