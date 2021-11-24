Belgium to label products from Judea and Samaria

Brussels has adopted a new policy under which tax authorities will immediately begin examining merchandise which arrives from Israel, labeling those products which are produced in Judea and Samaria, Walla! reported.

At the same time, the Belgian government will begin examining a full boycott of the products, and companies will be warned that they should not involve themselves in "human rights violations" in Judea and Samaria.

Sources in Israel's Foreign Ministry responded by announcing that all meetings Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll was scheduled to hold with representatives of the Belgian government and parliament on Brussels.

According to Walla!, the Belgian government also decided on Wednesday that any agreement between the two countries will include a section explicitly excluding Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods from the agreements.

Explaining its actions, the Belgian government said that it is committed to the United Nations policy.

Responding to the announcement, Roll, who is in Belgium and Luxembourg for a visit, said: "The Belgian government's decision gives strength to the extremists, does not help advance peace in the region, and turns Belgium into a factor which does not contribute to stability in the Middle East."

The Foreign Ministry said, "The decision to label products harms both Israelis and Palestinians, and is not in accordance with the Israeli government's policy, which is focused on improving the lives of the Palestinians and supporting the Palestinian Authority, and with the improvement in Israel's relations with the other countries of Europe."