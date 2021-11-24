Health Ministry: 'There's a real rise in infections - and not in small numbers'

Senior Health Ministry official Ilana Gans on Wednesday spoke at a meeting of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee about the recent rise in coronavirus infections across Israel.

"In the past week, we have once again been witness to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases confirmed each day and in the infection coefficient," she said. "This tells us that the rise in infections is real, and it's not in small numbers."

Gans added that the infection coefficient rose to 1.08 on Wednesday morning, and that most of the new cases are children who until this week were unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"From the analysis we have conducted up until now . . . we see that the critical mass is children who are unvaccinated," she said. "The ages are between 6-11, which is a population which is entirely unvaccinated, and another 20-30% are ages 12 and up.

"We attribute this to a population which is unvaccinated, and not to the beginning of a drop in immunity. We have no data on such a thing."