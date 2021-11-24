Christmas parade massacre suspect: 'Jews are evil impostors'

The suspect arrested in connection with Sunday’s deadly ramming attack on a Christmas parade in Wisconsin had a history of black supremacist views and parroted anti-Semitic canards.

Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39, was arrested immediately after he drove his SUV through a crowd of parade-goers in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injured dozens more.

Witnesses said Brooks zigzagged through the crowd, intentionally running down pedestrians.

Brooks was charged with five counts of murder on Tuesday, with a sixth charge expected to be filed, after one of the injured victims, a child, died from their injuries.

Prior to Sunday’s attack, Brooks was convicted of engaging in sexual relations with a minor, stemming from his relationship with a then-16-year-old girl, with whom he had a child, and whom Brooks later bragged he had “pimped out”.

Brooks was also recently charged with domestic abuse after he beat his current girlfriend and allegedly ran her over with his car.

He was released without bail just days before the ramming attack after being arrested on charges of resisting or domestic abuse, obstructing an officer, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery.

In another case in July he was charged with reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm.

Beyond his criminal record, Brooks was also known through his social media presence, operating under the alias “MathBoi Fly”.

An aspiring rapper, Brooks expressed his hatred for both Donald Trump and law enforcement, with lyrics including “f*** Donald Trump” and “f*** the pigs”.

On his Facebook profile, Brooks approvingly posted a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler accusing “the Jews” of dominating the United States and striving for world domination, journalist Andy Ngô reported.

The message also called “white Jews” impostors, claiming the “real Children of Israel” are “the negroes”.

“Hitler know who the real Jews were,” the message reads.

“America has stolen the Jews. The Jews of God. His jewelry. The negros [sic]. They are the true Hebrews. What a foolish move and a direct challenge to God. And they plan on moving these false white Jews into a state of Israel.”

“The white Jews know that the negros [sic] are the real Children of Israel, and to keep America’s secret, the Jews will blackmail America.”

In other posts, Brooks uploaded Black Nationalist quotes from Malcolm X.

“…Help African in its struggle to free itself from Western domination. No matter where the black man is, he will never be respected until Africa is a world power,” one post read.

Last year, Brooks wrote “We start bakk knokkin white ppl TF out ion wanna hear it.. the old white ppl 2, KNOKK DEM TF OUT!! PERIOD..”