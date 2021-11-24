Wisconsin parade attacker charged with homicide

Darrell Brooks, the Wisconsin man who was arrested and accused of driving an SUV into crowds at the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of first degree intentional homicide, NBC News reported.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said that a sixth person, a minor, was confirmed to have died from injuries sustained I the ramming and that another intentional homicide charge is expected to be added within a week.

Brooks is accused of driving a maroon SUV directly through the parade as it proceeded down Main Street in Waukesha, striking people and a float, police said Sunday night.

In addition to the deaths, over 40 people were injured in the incident.

In over a decade before the parade incident, Brooks had accrued an extensive criminal record, with arrests for sexual abuse, cannabis possession, battery and domestic abuse, according to records.

Brooks’ record was reviewed at his hearing and factored into the decision to set his cash bail at $5 million with extensive conditions.

Police said on Monday that Brooks may have been fleeing another crime in which a knife was used, and that there is no evidence that terrorism was involved.