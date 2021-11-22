At least 20 injured after car runs through parade in Wisconsin

More than 20 people were injured on Sunday when a car sped into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, police said, according to ABC News.

The incident occurred at 4:39 p.m. local time, when a red SUV drove into the Christmas parade, running over participants, according to Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson.

The police department has recovered a vehicle allegedly associated with the incident and investigators are looking into a possible person of interest.

Victims have been transported to hospitals via ambulances, police officers and family members, Thompson said.

Authorities believe there are no other threats to the community, and the scene is now safe.

The motive is not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.

Waukesha Police advised people to avoid the downtown area and have established a family reunification center, the agency said on its official Facebook page.

A witness told WISN 12 she saw a driver in an SUV "barreling down the street" into people who were marching in the parade.

Witnesses reported they saw dozens of people on the ground injured and that shots were fired by the driver.