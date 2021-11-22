Suspect in deadly Wisconsin ramming attack named

Police have named the suspect in the deadly ramming at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, which left five people dead and dozens injured.

Darrell Brooks, 39, has been arrested in connection with the incident, and faces five counts of first-degree intentional homicide as well as additional charges.

Brooks was released on bond earlier this month on charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. In another case in July he was charged with reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police said that Brooks may have been fleeing another crime in which a knife was used, and that there is no evidence that terrorism was involved.