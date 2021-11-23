Iran hopes IAEA chief's visit is 'constructive'

Iran said Monday it hoped a visit by the chief of the UN's atomic watchdog would be "constructive", just days ahead of the resumption of talks seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, AFP reports.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was to arrive in Tehran on Monday. He was expected to meet Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami, who is also one of Iran's vice presidents.

"We hope that Rafael Grossi's visit will be as constructive as the previous ones," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as having told reporters.

"We have always advised the IAEA to stay on the path of technical cooperation, and to not let certain countries pursue their political orientations on behalf of the IAEA," he added.

Iran said last week it had invited Grossi for talks after he expressed concern over a lack of contact with Iranian authorities.

Days before the invitation, the IAEA chief said it was “astonishing” that he has had no contact with the new Iranian government over several important outstanding issues since it took office.

Grossi's visit comes as Iran readies for talks with world powers in Vienna on November 29 on saving Tehran's 2015 deal with major powers.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Soon after the resumption of talks was announced, Iran demanded that the US lift sanctions imposed on Iran as part of the nuclear talks and also reassure Iran it will not abandon the deal again.